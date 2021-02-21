Balcers scored a goal on two shot and was plus-2 in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Blues.

Balcers connected on a one-timer from deep in the slot to give San Jose a 3-0 lead less than four minutes into the second period. It was Balcers' first goal in a San Jose uniform after having spent his first two NHL seasons with Ottawa. The 23-year-old is getting some run on the Sharks' second line with Tomas Hertl and Timo Meier, but with just 18 points through 56 career games, he probably isn't worth a look in fantasy circles just yet.