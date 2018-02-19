Balcers was summoned from AHL San Jose on Monday.

The 20-year-old has still yet to appear in a NHL game, but was AHL San Jose's representative at the AHL All Star Game, and leads the team with 33 points (14 goals, 19 assists) through 47 contests. With Joel Ward (shoulder) and Tomas Hertl (shoulder) headed to injured reserve as well, Balcers could finally see some action, but likely won't crack above a bottom six role.