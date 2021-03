Balcers (undisclosed) had two hits in 13:42 of ice time during Monday's 2-1 loss to the Golden Knights.

Balcers missed two games with the injury, but he returned to a second-line role alongside Tomas Hertl and Timo Meier. That's not a guaranteed role for Balcers, who has seven points, 18 shots on net, 21 hits and a minus-3 rating through 14 appearances this year. He'll continue to compete with Ryan Donato for a role on a scoring line, but consider Balcers as the one with the advantage for now.