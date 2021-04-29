Balcers scored a goal on two shots in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Coyotes.
Balcers' first-period tally gave the Sharks a 2-0 lead just over 10 minutes into the game. The 24-year-old winger has career highs in goals (seven) and points (16) through just 34 appearances this season. He's added 59 shots on net, 68 hits and a plus-1 rating while mainly working in a middle-six role.
