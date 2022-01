Balcers notched a goal in a 2-1 loss to the Hurricanes on Sunday.

Balcers beat Frederik Andersen in the third period to tie the game at 1-1. The 24-year-old has points in each of his last two games since returning from a three-game absence under COVID-19 protocols. Prior to missing time, Balcers had scored goals in the two most recent games, meaning he has a four-game points streak.