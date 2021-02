Balcers posted an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 7-6 loss to the Blues.

Balcers got the puck to Timo Meier on the opening shift, and Meier's deflected shot went in just 17 seconds into the game. After that, it was a relatively quiet performance from Balcers. He has four points, 10 shots on net and 12 hits through eight games with the Sharks -- that's a solid pace that roughly matches his second-line usage.