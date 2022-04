Balcers scored a goal on two shots and added five hits in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

Balcers converted on a setup from Thomas Bordeleau at 8:45 of the first period. With three goals and a helper in his last four games, Balcers is showing some promise in a third-line role. The 25-year-old forward is up to 11 goals, 22 points, 93 shots on net, 106 hits and a minus-1 rating in 55 contests overall.