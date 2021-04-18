Balcers notched an assist and three shots on goal in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Sharks.
Balcers set up Brent Burns' first-period tally, but the Wild scored five times before the Sharks' next goal. The 24-year-old Balcers has 14 points in 29 games, matching his career high from the 2018-19 campaign, which took 36 contests to accrue. The Latvian winger has added 55 shots on net, 51 hits and an even plus-minus rating in a middle-six role.
