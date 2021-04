Balcers scored an empty-net goal, dished two assists and went plus-3 in Friday's 3-0 win over the Kings.

Balcers, Tomas Hertl and Timo Meier combined for six points as the Sharks' second line dominated Friday's game. The 23-year-old Balcers has been solid in his time as a top-six option with 12 points, 35 shots on net and 30 hits through 21 contests. The trio has some obvious chemistry, which could boost Balcers' value in DFS.