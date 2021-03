Balcers (undisclosed) will play in Monday's game versus the Golden Knights, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Balcers missed the last two games, but he'll slot into a second-line role next to Tomas Hertl and Timo Meier on Monday. The 23-year-old Balcers has flashed his offensive upside this season, providing two goals and five assists through 13 games.