Sharks' Rudolfs Balcers: Set for Worlds
Balcers will represent his native Latvia during the 2018 IIHF World Championship, Patrick Williams of NHL.com reports.
Despite being called up to the Sharks this season, Balcers only suited up for the organization's minor-league affiliate in 2017-18, his first professional campaign in North America. After previously playing professionally in Norway, competing at the AHL level represents a significant leap in quality of play, and Balcers impressed. Over 67 games, Balcers recorded 23 goals and 25 assists, raising his profile as a prospect.
