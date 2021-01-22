According to coach Bob Boughner, Balcers (not injury related) is "close," but he'll head to Arizona to work out with AHL San Jose before joining the Sharks, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Balcers has been dealing with immigration issues since being claimed by San Jose on Jan. 12, but it sounds like he's sorted that out, although he'll have to spend some time with the Sharks' AHL affiliate getting into shape before joining the big club's roster. The 23-year-old winger tallied three points in 15 games with the Senators last season.