Balcers provided an assist in Thursday's 3-1 loss to the Blues.

Balcers set up Noah Gregor's first-period tally. In his last five games, Balcers has racked up three goals, two assists, nine shots on net and eight hits from a third-line role. The Latvian forward has 23 points, 94 shots, 106 hits and a minus-1 rating in 56 contests overall while often playing in the middle six for much of the campaign.