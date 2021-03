Balcers (undisclosed) won't play in Saturday's game versus the Ducks, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

It sounds like Balcers is closing in on a return, but head coach Bob Boughner wants to make sure the 23-year-old winger is all square before returning to the lineup. Balcers was impressive before this injury, recording two goals and five assists across 13 NHL games this season.