Balcers (not injury related) will play for AHL San Jose on Friday, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Balcers was held back from joining the team due to immigration issues but will be on the ice with the minor-league club. After getting a few games under his belt, the winger could be a candidate for promotion to the taxi squad or even the active roster. In 15 games with Ottawa last year, the 23-year-old Latvian recorded one goal on 23 shots, two assists and 19 hits while logging 12:08 of ice time per game.