Balcers produced an assist, four shots on goal and two hits in Monday's 6-2 loss to the Wild.

In his last five games, Balcers has a goal and two helpers. He's settled into a middle-six role for the Sharks, so there should be plenty of chances for him to contribute. The Latvian winger has already matched his NHL-level offense from last year -- he had 14 points in 36 games with the Senators as a rookie in 2018-19 as well.