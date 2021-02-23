Balcers produced an assist, four shots on goal and two hits in Monday's 6-2 loss to the Wild.
In his last five games, Balcers has a goal and two helpers. He's settled into a middle-six role for the Sharks, so there should be plenty of chances for him to contribute. The Latvian winger has already matched his NHL-level offense from last year -- he had 14 points in 36 games with the Senators as a rookie in 2018-19 as well.
