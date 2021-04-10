Balcers scored a goal on five shots and added four hits in Friday's 5-2 win over the Kings.

The Kings struck first Friday, but Balcers' tally gave the Sharks a 3-1 lead to take into the first intermission. His goal stood as the game-winner. The 24-year-old Latvian has six goals, seven assists, 45 shots on net, 37 hits and an even plus-minus rating through 24 appearances in his first year with the Sharks. He's settled into a fairly productive second-line role.