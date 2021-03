Balcers scored a goal on three shots and added five hits in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Kings.

Balcers scored at 2:14 of the second period, and the Sharks never trailed in the contest. The 23-year-old has played in the last two games after missing five of the last six contests. The Latvian winger is up to eight points, 23 shots, 27 hits and a minus-3 rating in 16 appearances for the Sharks since he was claimed on waivers from the Senators in January.