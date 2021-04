Balcers scored a goal on two shots in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Wild.

Balcers tallied the opening goal at 4:41 of the second period. The 23-year-old winger has picked up nine points, 33 shots on net and 30 hits through 20 contests this season. Balcers is holding a second-line role alongside Tomas Hertl and Timo Meier, which could earn him fantasy interest in deeper formats.