Carpenter (undisclosed) has been activated off injured reserve Thursday, Max Miller of The Hockey News reports.

Carpenter's activation should clear the way for him to get into the lineup against the Oilers on Thursday, which leaves both Kevin Labanc and Justin Bailey as potential candidates to be relegated to the press box. Prior to getting hurt, the Florida native scored his first goal of the season but probably shouldn't be expected to start racking up points considering he has never reached the 20-point mark in his career.