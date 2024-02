Carpenter notched an assist in Tuesday's 7-2 loss to the Devils.

Carpenter snapped his eight-game point drought with the helper on Justin Bailey's third-period marker. The 33-year-old Carpenter continues to log regular shifts as the Sharks' fourth-line center. He's produced 10 points, 38 shots on net, 33 hits and a minus-4 rating over 40 outings, so he doesn't need to be tracked in fantasy.