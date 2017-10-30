Sharks' Ryan Carpenter: Fires off one shot

Carpenter only threw one shot on goal and recorded one hit during Saturday's 3-2 victory over Buffalo.

Carpenter is still pointless throughout his first eight games, despite averaging 12:05 on the ice so far this season. Still the 26-year-old seems to have locked down the center role for the fourth line, after bouncing around between the minors and NHL the last two seasons. Carpenter possesses a strong two-way game and is known for his attention to detail, but if he does continue receiving constant ice time any point total above 15 on the season would be surprising.