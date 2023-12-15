Carpenter (undisclosed) will not join the Sharks' for their two-game road trip, Max Miller of The Hockey News reports Friday.

Carpenter has already been out of action for the club's last four games due to his undisclosed injury and will now be out of action for at least two more. In his 18 games this season, the Florida native has scored just one goal while recording 21 shots and four helpers. Given his limited offensive upside, few fantasy players are likely to be impacted by his continued absence.