Carpenter scored a goal in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Rangers.

Carpenter is surprisingly on a four-game point streak (two goals, two assists), with his latest contribution being the third-period equalizer for the Sharks against his former team. The 33-year-old forward plays on San Jose's fourth line, so any offense is a welcome sight for him. Overall, Carpenter has nine points, 31 shots on net, 23 hits, 18 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating over 31 appearances.