Carpenter logged two assists in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Blues.

Carpenter helped out on goals by Givani Smith and Luke Kunin as the Sharks' fourth line made an impact in the second period. Through 10 outings, Carpenter now has three helpers, 10 shots on net, six hits, six blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating. He's been a solid fourth-liner, but that role on a weak team doesn't lead to much fantasy interest.