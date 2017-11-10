Sharks' Ryan Carpenter: Relegated to press box

Carpenter has been a healthy scratch in each of the Sharks' previous two outings.

No doubt Carpenter's demotion from the game-day lineup is related to his 10-game pointless streak. When he is on the ice, the center has compiled 13 shots on goal, 15 hits and five blocks while averaging 11:56 of ice time. The center could find himself in a constant battle for minutes with Barclay Goodrow for much of the season.