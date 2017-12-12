Sharks' Ryan Carpenter: Sent to waiver wire

Carpenter was waived by the Sharks on Tuesday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports

The Sharks seemed to be patient with Carpenter, as they rolled him out for consecutive games four different times this season, but his offensive game has yet to materialize in the NHL. In fact, the undrafted center managed just a single point (an assist) through 16 games with Team Teal prior to getting waived. He can be safely disregarded in all fantasy leagues at this time.