Sharks' Ryan Carpenter: Stuck on single point
Carpenter has just one point through 14 games this season.
Currently listed at the Sharks' No. 5 center, Carpenter has frequently been spending time in the press box as a healthy scratch. The Florida native's minimal 11:46 of average ice time and lack of any redeeming defensive qualities (22 hits, five blocked shots) make him one to steer clear of from a fantasy perspective.
