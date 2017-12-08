Sharks' Ryan Carpenter: Stuck on single point

Carpenter has just one point through 14 games this season.

Currently listed at the Sharks' No. 5 center, Carpenter has frequently been spending time in the press box as a healthy scratch. The Florida native's minimal 11:46 of average ice time and lack of any redeeming defensive qualities (22 hits, five blocked shots) make him one to steer clear of from a fantasy perspective.

