Carpenter produced an assist and two blocked shots in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Oilers.

Carpenter picked up his first point in six appearances with a secondary helper on Filip Zadina's third-period marker. Carpenter saw a season-low 6:48 of ice time in the contest. The 32-year-old forward has never recorded more than 18 points in a season, and it's very unlikely he comes anywhere near that mark in the Sharks' low-scoring offense.