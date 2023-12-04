Carpenter scored a goal on four shots in Sunday's 6-5 loss to the Rangers.

Carpenter put the Sharks ahead 2-1 midway through the first period, firing a wrist shot off the glove of Jonathan Quick for his first goal of the season. The 32-year-old center now has five points (one goal, four assists) through 18 games this year. Carpenter isn't likely to merit much fantasy consideration while skating in a bottom-six role on a last-place Sharks team -- his career high is 18 points in the 2018-19 campaign.