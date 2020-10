Donato was brought in by the Sharks from the Wild in exchange for a 2021 third-round pick.

Donato is coming off a career year in which he set personal bests in goals (14), points (23) and games played (62). The Boston native figures to slot into a third-line role with San Jose but could still push for the 30-point mark in a full 82-game season. As such, Donato should offer solid mid-range fantasy value, especially in deeper formats.