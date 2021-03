Donato scored a goal on two shots and added three hits in Monday's 2-1 win over the Kings.

Donato restored a lead for the Sharks at 3:48 of the third period, and his goal stood as the game-winner. The 24-year-old has two tallies and an assist during his modest three-game point streak. Overall, Donato has 15 points, 67 shots on net, 33 hits and a minus-7 rating in 30 contests during his first season with the Sharks.