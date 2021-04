Donato scored a power-play goal on five shots in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Wild.

Donato gave the Sharks a 2-0 lead with his tally at 9:22 of the second period. The 24-year-old forward has provided three points in his last two games. He's up to six goals, 18 points (five on the power play), 81 shots on net and 38 hits through 35 contests. Despite a bottom-six role, Donato is capable of producing solid scoring numbers.