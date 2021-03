Donato produced an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Blues.

Donato was credited with the secondary helper on Dylan Gambrell's first-period tally. The 24-year-old Donato has been solid lately with a goal and five assists in his last nine games, which earned him a promotion to the third line when Matt Nieto (lower body) couldn't play Saturday. Donato has 14 points, 65 shots, 30 hits and 10 PIM through 29 contests.