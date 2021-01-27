Donato scored a goal on a team-high five shots and added an assist in Tuesday's 7-3 loss to the Avalanche.

While it wasn't a great result for the team, Donato's line with Logan Couture and Kevin Labanc combined for six points. It's the second time in as many games Donato has produced multiple points. The 24-year-old winger has three goals, two helpers, 19 shots on net and a minus-4 rating through seven contests. Consider giving Donato a look in DFS -- a top-line role gives him a boost in fantasy value.