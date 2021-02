Donato notched an assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout win over the Kings.

Donato set up Timo Meier for the opening goal just 1:20 into the contest. The 24-year-old Donato has settled in fairly well to a top-six role -- he has seven points and 22 shots on net through 11 games. He'll likely have a bit more appeal in DFS than in season-long formats, as Donato's offense can still be a bit inconsistent, but he's on pace to top 30 points for the first time in his career.