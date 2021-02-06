Donato recorded an assist and two PIM in Friday's 5-4 shootout win over the Ducks.

Donato got the puck to the front of the net, where Brent Burns cashed in the Sharks' fourth goal of the game. With five points in his last four games, Donato's been hot in a top-six role for the Sharks. The Massachusetts native is up to six points, 19 shots on goal and four PIM through nine outings. He could be poised for a breakout year on the scoresheet, but that comes with only modest contributions in the non-scoring metrics.