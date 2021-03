Donato notched an assist and four shots on goal in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Ducks.

Donato set up Dylan Gambrell for a third-period insurance tally. The 24-year-old Donato is up to 12 points, 51 shots and 27 hits through 25 contests. A middle-six assignment at even strength doesn't inspire much confidence, but Donato's collected four of his points on the power play this year.