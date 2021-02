Donato posted an assist, four hits and two PIM in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Blues.

Donato has dropped into a third-line role, leading to his assist on John Leonard's tally in the second period. The helper snapped a three-game point drought for Donato, who is up to eight points, 27 shots on goal, eight PIM and 14 hits in 15 contests this year.