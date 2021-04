Donato (lower body) won't play Monday against Arizona, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.

The Sharks will be without a pair of regulars in Donato and Kevin Labanc (upper body), both of whom will be missing game action for the first time this season after skating in San Jose's first 47 contests. Donato has seen his role shrink in recent games, topping 10 minutes of ice time only once in the last six. He'll hope to return for Wednesday's rematch with the Coyotes.