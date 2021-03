Donato scored a goal on four shots and added two hits in Friday's 2-1 shootout loss.

Donato was selected to serve the Sharks' second of two too many men penalties in the second period. Eight seconds after he exited the box, he converted on a Marcus Sorsensen feed for the opening tally. Donato is up to four goals, 13 points, 63 shots on net, 30 hits and a minus-9 rating through 28 contests. He's been on the fourth-line lately, but he has two points in his last four outings.