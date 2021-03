Donato posted a power-play assist and four shots on goal in Friday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Golden Knights.

Donato set up Brent Burns' tally in the second period to begin the Sharks' comeback efforts. The 24-year-old Donato snapped his five-game point drought with the assist. He's slipped to third-line duties during his slump, but the Massachusetts native is at nine points, 45 shots on goal, 21 hits and 10 PIM through 21 appearances.