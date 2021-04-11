Donato recorded a power-play assist, two shots on goal and a minus-2 rating in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Kings.

Donato picked up the secondary helper on Timo Meier's third-period goal. The assist ended a four-game point drought for Donato. The 25-year-old forward is up to 19 points, 89 shots, 42 hits and a minus-8 rating through 40 appearances. His fantasy value is somewhat limited when he plays on the Sharks' third line -- a bump up to a top-six role would make him worth a look in more formats.