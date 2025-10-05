Ellis was acquired by the Sharks along with a conditional sixth-round draft pick from the Flyers in exchange for Carl Grundstrom and Artem Guryev, the team announced Sunday.

Ellis hasn't played in the NHL since the 2021-22 season and will likely not play at all moving forward due to the myriad injuries that have kept him out of the game for the last few years. The 34-year-old has two years remaining on an eight-year, $50 million contract that the Sharks will now take on with this move.