Sharks' Ryan Lin: Outstanding skater drafted 21st

Lin was the 21st overall pick by San Jose in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.

Lin might be the smartest player in the 2026 draft class. He's a mobile skater, strong in transition and has great gap control. His offense is solid, if unspectacular, so that won't be his calling card in the NHL even if he can run the second power-play unit. Lin is under six-feet, so his intense compete helps offset his lack of size. And he's a right-handed shot which means he'll get every opportunity to become San Jose's number four defender. Lin is a poster child for today's modern NHL defender. Jared Spurgeon heads into 2026-27 -- his 13th NHL season -- with 772 NHL games, 100 goals (357 points), 100 power-play points (23 goals) and 1,392 blocked shots. Lin will be a part of the Sharks top-four for a long time.