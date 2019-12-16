Merkley scored a goal and added two assists in OHL London's 6-3 loss to Windsor on Sunday.

He fired a game-high six shots on goal for good measure. Merkley has been a dominant offense force (37 points, 86 shots on goal) through his first 28 games with London, although his play in his own zone remains a work in progress. Again passed over for a spot on the Canadian World Junior roster, Merkley should put up monster numbers while many of the league's best players are away through New Year's representing their countries.