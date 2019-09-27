Play

Merkley signed a contract with the London Knights on Thursday, Darren Dreger of TSN reports.

Merkley was originally drafted by the Sharks in the first round of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft. The Canadian didn't see any regular-season NHL ice time in his rookie season and only appeared in two games for AHL San Jose. Merkley reportedly had an impressive training camp and now will take his talents overseas.

