Sharks' Ryan Merkley: High risk pick at 21

Merkley was drafted 21st overall by the Sharks at the 2018 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.

Merkley may be the most offensively-gifted defender in the 2018 draft class. But he's a high-risk guy -- his attitude, which smacks of selfishness and low coachability, put him on a do-not-touch list for several teams. In any round. Merkley is a defensive train wreck at times, but he's trying to make those changes. The Sharks have a strong room and that's exactly what Merkley needs to 'tuck in' and grow his game. And his attitude. And if that happens, Merkley could be the steal of the draft AND a top-10 scorer from the blue line.