Sharks' Ryan Merkley: Inks entry-level pact
Merkley signed a three-year, entry-level deal with the Sharks on Wednesday.
The gifted blueliner has spent the last two seasons with Guelph Storm of the OHL, producing 25 goals and 122 points in 125 total games. Merkley's impressive stat line is blemished by a terrifying minus-70 rating, and he also logged 113 PIM. Merkley won't turn 18 years old until August, and his 5-foot-11, 170-pound stature may need some more work before it's ready for NHL play. He's also too young to enter the AHL, so expect him to spend another season in the OHL.
