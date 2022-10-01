site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: sharks-ryan-merkley-loaned-to-ahl | sport: hockey | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nhl/reg/free/stories
Sharks' Ryan Merkley: Loaned to AHL
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Merkley was reassigned to the AHL on Saturday.
Merkley will start the year with Barracuda after he was among the team's latest batch of roster cuts. He had six points in 39 games for the Sharks last campaign.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Corey Abbott
• 5 min read
Michael Finewax
• 6 min read
Shawn Hutchinson
• 4 min read
Shawn Hutchinson
• 6 min read
Shawn Hutchinson
• 7 min read